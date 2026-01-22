UDA Orders Repeat Elections in 42 Counties to Strengthen Grassroots

In a major move to stabilize its base, President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced the annulment of grassroots election results in 42 counties, ordering fresh polls to be held in March 2026. The announcement, made during a high-level meeting at the Hustler Plaza headquarters, signals the party’s intent to clean up its internal processes ahead of the crucial 2027 general elections.

Secretary General Hassan Omar confirmed that the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) would oversee the repeat elections, citing “glaring irregularities” that threatened the integrity of the party’s grassroots structure. The aim, according to Omar, is to remove individuals who may have infiltrated the party and ensure that only loyal and competent leaders are in positions of influence.

The March Deadlines

The repeat elections will be conducted in two stages: Phase II on March 7, 2026, and Phase III on March 28, 2026. The move comes after the party acknowledged that its grassroots network had been compromised in some areas, with internal sources claiming that “political hooliganism and malpractice” had tainted the results. The fresh elections aim to re-establish the party’s foothold in the counties, which range from politically significant regions like Mt. Kenya to key areas in Rift Valley.

“We are not just filling positions; we are vetting loyalty and competence,” Omar said in a press briefing, stressing that this reshuffle is vital for the success of Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). The directive underscores Ruto’s need for a unified and reliable party structure as he prepares for a potential second term in office.

New Digital Aspirants Forum

In addition to the elections, the party has launched a digital platform dubbed the “UDA Aspirants Forum.” The forum requires all 2027 aspirants—from Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to Governors—to register via an online portal. This strategic move allows the party’s secretariat to track candidates’ mobilization efforts in real-time, centralizing control and reducing the risk of chaotic nominations like those experienced during the 2022 election cycle.

Political analysts have hailed the repeat elections and the Aspirants Forum as crucial steps in solidifying UDA’s internal processes. The party is essentially stress-testing its infrastructure two years before the 2027 elections, a move seen as a proactive measure to avoid the pitfalls of previous nomination processes. A Special National Governing Council (NGC) meeting is scheduled for January 26, 2026, where Ruto is expected to address county coordinators and demand accountability.

The message to the 42 affected counties is clear: Only those who meet the party’s strict standards will remain as leaders. As Ruto continues to consolidate power ahead of 2027, these moves signal a new phase of internal discipline for the ruling party.