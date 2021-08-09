Twitter slams Barack Obama for dancing at a celebrity-packed birthday party while wearing no mask.

Former President Barack Obama is being chastised on social media after he was photographed dancing without a mask at his 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night.

Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, shared photos from the star-studded event, which included shots of them smoking marijuana, which is legal in Massachusetts.

According to the New York Post, Erykah Badu, an American singer-songwriter, also released video footage on her Instagram account of the former president dancing on the dance floor sans a face mask.

According to the allegation, the guests were eventually forced to remove the images from their social media platforms due to the event’s photography ban.

Due to the regulations, Beckham had to remove everything. “It was definitely awesome. If any footage surface, they are sure to go viral. He spent the entire time dancing. Nobody has ever seen Obama in such a way.”

The news of Obama’s 60th birthday extravaganza generated outrage on social media, with individuals taking to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Americans are denied access to their dying families. At school, children are pushed to dress up in an illogical manner. Mandates resulted in the loss of millions of jobs. Our elites have compelled us to do so. Kyle Kashuv, a 20-year-old American conservative activist and survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, stated, “The same elites parting maskless at Obama’s rager.”

“The entire mainstream media conspired to deceive the American people by pretending that Obama’s party was shrinking. He didn’t do it. Candance Owens, author and creator of the Blexit movement, remarked, “He went all in, maskless, inside.”

“If Obama can have a birthday party with HUNDREDS of UNMASKED people, then regular people shouldn’t have to wear masks either. The liberal “elite” enjoys setting rules that they themselves cannot follow. Mask mandates aren’t based on science; they’re based on politics!” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, penned the letter.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends holding events in open-air tents. It’s unclear whether Obama’s birth party took place in an open-air tent or in a four-walled enclosed tent.

As the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious Delta form rises across the country, the Obamas previously stated that they would reduce their guest list.

According to Fox News, notable visitors at the party included Jay-Z, Beyonce, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, and Tom and Rita Hanks.