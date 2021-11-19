Twitter Goes Crazy Over House Republican Lauren Boebert’s ‘Jihad Squad’ ‘Chinese Spy’ Speech.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., made an angry speech on the House floor on Wednesday, listing Democrats’ “inappropriate behavior” in an attempt to derail a vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.

On social media, Gosar had produced an animated film picturing himself assassinating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

Later, the House decided to censure Gosar.

Boebert’s remarks drew a lot of attention. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was falsely accused of “sleeping” with a Chinese spy, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim woman who is one of four Democratic congresswomen dubbed “The Squad,” was referred to as a member of what she called “the Jihad Squad.” ” “A member of ‘The Jihad Squad’ from Minnesota has paid her husband over a million dollars in campaign donations, not her brother’s husband, the other one,” Boebert stated. “While glorifying terrorists, this lawmaker is allowed to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee.” Boebert was alluding to a recent Fox News article that said Omar paid more than $2.8 million to E Street Group LLC, a political consulting firm controlled by her husband Tim Mynett, during the 2019-20 election cycle.

Boebert claimed he was “sleeping with the enemy” when he attacked Swalwell.

“My colleague on the Intelligence Committee, who is also a three-month presidential contender from California, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese agent,” she added. “Let me repeat: A member of Congress who receives classified briefings slept with the enemy.” On Twitter, Swalwell responded to Boebert’s speech and gained praise for his comments.

“Weird. The FBI would have raided my residence if I had done something criminal. They didn’t (and even went so far as to imply I didn’t do anything wrong),” Swalwell added.

The video of Boebert’s speech went viral on Twitter, with many people not afraid to respond to her attacks, given her previous troubles. #LaurenBoebertissodumb was briefly a hot hashtag on Twitter.

Lauren Boebert threw an out-of-control tantrum today. What was your day like? Remember, @laurenboebert is the House’s least educated member and has been arrested more times than all of “The Squad’s” members combined.

Lauren Boebert's spouse spent four days in jail and two years on probation after exposing himself to youngsters. The FBI recently raided Boebert's campaign manager's office. Boebert was also detained.