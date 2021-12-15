Trump’s White House Chief of Staff is being held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with a congressional riot investigation.

U.S. legislators voted Tuesday to propose that Donald Trump’s former top aide Mark Meadows be charged with criminal contempt for refusing to testify before a congressional panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol.

The House of Representatives’ reprimand puts the ultra-conservative ex-congressman one step closer to becoming the first White House chief of staff to face criminal charges after leaving office since H.R. Haldeman in the Watergate crisis over 50 years ago.

“We’ve given Mark Meadows every chance to work with us.” Meadows “forced this predicament upon himself,” the House select committee stated in a statement before the vote, which was mostly along party lines, with only two Republicans joining every Democrat in holding Meadows in contempt.

The panel is looking at Trump’s efforts in the run-up to the Capitol riot to overturn his loss in the November 2020 election, as well as the aid he received from Meadows and others.

Meadows, who served in the House for seven years before joining Trump’s campaign in 2020, resisted a subpoena forcing him to testify, citing the Republican former president’s claim of “executive privilege.”

A federal appeals court has already dismissed that defense, which is theoretically available only to sitting presidents who want to keep sensitive conversations with aides private.

Meadows has already conceded that text messages and other interactions are not confidential, according to the nine-member select committee, which voted Monday to move the contempt case forward.

Meadows has given up any right to decline evidence in any case, according to investigators, as he promotes a new biography that includes extensive details of the events of January 6 and his conversations with Trump.

In addition, he has spoken about the attack on Fox News several times during primetime appearances.

Cheney read frantic texts received to Meadows during the assault from three Fox News hosts, as well as administration officials, politicians, and the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., during Monday’s hearing.

Each tried unsuccessfully to persuade Meadows to call off Trump’s supporters and put an end to the violence.

“We require an address in the Oval Office.” Now he must take command. Meadows told Trump Jr., “It’s gone too far and gotten out of control.”

Despite their efforts since January 6 to downplay the incident, members of the former president’s inner circle were outraged by the brutality at the time, according to the communications.

