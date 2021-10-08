Trump’s popularity rises as Biden’s poll numbers plummet.

President Joe Biden’s popularity among Americans continues to dwindle, according to a recent poll, with only 38% of respondents saying they approve of his job as president.

In contrast, Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, has seen his popularity soar in recent weeks.

Biden’s popularity rating fell to 38% in a Quinnipiac University poll issued Wednesday, down from 42% in an earlier Quinnipiac poll three weeks ago.

The president’s current approval rating has dropped from a high of 50% earlier this year. The new score was also his lowest since taking office.

Biden’s low ratings were fueled by a 48 percent approval rating from respondents on the current administration’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Quinnipiac survey.

Biden’s approval ratings have been harmed by the tumultuous withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan, as well as Democratic divisions over his legislative agenda.

Only 39% of respondents agreed with the administration’s handling of the economy, and only 25% agreed with Biden’s handling of immigration concerns.

Biden’s popularity among Independents and Republicans, in particular, has plummeted, with only 4% of Republican respondents approving of his job as president.

As Biden’s popularity plummets, Trump’s popularity skyrockets.

According to a Pew Research Center poll released on Wednesday, 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents want him to run for president again. “They would like to see Trump continue to be a big political figure for many years to come,” 67 percent of the same respondents stated. The poll comes only weeks after a Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll indicated that 53 percent of Iowans approve of Trump, who has hinted at a possible presidential bid in 2024.

Despite Biden’s declining popularity among Americans, a recent FiveThirtyEight analysis of different polls found that the incumbent president has a 44.1 percent approval rating.

On the other hand, according to an August poll, only 25% of Americans approve of Biden. The United States was in the midst of withdrawing its armed forces from Afghanistan at the time.