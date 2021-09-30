Trump’s popularity drops by 20% in 2024 election polls, tying him with DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump’s popularity among Republican primary voters dropped by 20% in the most recent polls, placing him on pace with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Only 26% of 1,000 potential election voters polled by John Bolton Super PAC said they would vote for Trump in 2024, according to a new nationwide poll released Wednesday. In July, 46 percent of potential voters said they would vote for him again. Trump is now almost tied with DeSantis in the current poll, with 26.2 percent to 25.2 percent.

The United States’ disastrous departure from Afghanistan in August, which led to the Taliban’s takeover on Aug. 15, is largely to blame for Trump’s 20-point slump.

In an agreement with the Taliban in 2020, the former president promised a total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for the militant organization stopping attacks on American military members and preventing the country from becoming a haven for terrorists.

“These figures are likely to come as a shock to Donald Trump. “It’s evident that Americans are dissatisfied with our decision to leave Afghanistan after 20 years,” Ambassador John Bolton said in a statement.

Due to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s overall popularity has dropped 10%, with a 30% decline among probable Independent voters. 55 percent, on the other hand, faulted Trump for engaging with the Taliban throughout his presidency.

“Voters were astute enough to notice that President Trump initiated the retreat and, through discussions, legitimized the Taliban. They understand that withdrawing poses a greater risk to the nation than maintaining a US and NATO military presence in Afghanistan,” Bolton said.

“Biden takes responsibility for the final embarrassing minutes, and his subsequent decline in support reflects that,” he continued, “but it’s not lost on anyone that Trump, like Biden, wanted to withdraw and shares the culpability for the failure.”

At least 57 percent of Republican respondents in the poll believe that a “new face” is required to defeat Biden in the 2024 election.

DeSantis is still the Republican Party’s preferred presidential candidate. In a hypothetical primary without Trump, the Florida governor defeated former Vice President Mike Pence by 22 percent to 15 percent in a nationwide poll conducted by Echelon Insights in September.

Other presidential candidates in the Echelon survey included Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Donald Trump Jr., and former Gov. Nikki Haley, R-South Carolina, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.