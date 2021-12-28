Trump’s outrageous claim that 5,000 ‘dead people’ voted in the election has been debunked.

Investigators have refuted a conspiracy theory espoused by former President Donald Trump claiming that hundreds of dead persons voted in Georgia during the November election.

During a phone discussion with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January, Trump claimed that 5,000 dead Georgians voted in the election.

“Then there’s the matter of dead people.” As a result, dead individuals voted. And I believe the figure is at around 5,000 people. They also looked at obituaries. They used a variety of ways to arrive at a precise figure. Trump told Raffensperger that a minimum of 5,000 voters is needed.

However, the state’s election officers discovered only four absentee ballots from deceased voters after conducting an inquiry. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday that the deceased people’s family members submitted all four ballots.

In one case, William Nelson’s 74-year-old widow filed an absentee ballot after his death in September 2020, stating that he “was intending to vote Republican.”

In another case, Sherry Cook, a Trion resident, cast an absentee ballot for her late husband, Donald Cook, who died months before the November election. He signed the ballot before his death, according to his relatives. It was impossible, according to the investigators, because the ballot was not issued until after his death.

The Trump campaign’s assertion that James Blalock’s vote was evidence of fraud was likewise disproved by state election investigators. Blalock, who lived in Covington and died in 2006, was a Covington resident. Officers confirmed that his widow, Mrs. James Blalock, was the one who voted, rather than her husband.

It’s unclear whether the four Georgians who cast absentee ballots for their deceased relatives would face legal action. Fines of $100 to $5,000 may be imposed by the State Election Board.

The report comes after the House select committee probing the Capitol attack stated on Jan. 6 that it would look into a phone call Trump made to his “top lieutenants” at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel to discuss election tampering. A swarm of pro-Trump fans stormed the Capitol just hours before the call was made.

According to The Guardian, the group was led by Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, and Trump adviser Steve Bannon.