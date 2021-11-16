Trump’s ‘Most Impressively Choreographed Event’ Was Revealed, and He Nearly Wore a Superman Costume

During a “choreographed event” in the White House in October 2020, former President Donald Trump came close to donning a superhero costume.

According to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Trump planned a dramatic homecoming to the White House after being hospitalized with COVID-19. It was the “most masterfully choreographed event of his presidency,” according to Karl. According to Karl, the former president left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at 6:30 p.m., in order to arrive at the White House before sundown.