Trump’s lawyer wanted Pence to overturn elections, according to a leaked memo.

According to a new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, a lawyer who used to work for former President Donald Trump sought to persuade former Vice President Mike Pence to reverse the 2020 election results using a six-step strategy.

According to the book “Peril,” conservative lawyer John Eastman allegedly wrote Pence a two-page paper outlining potential actions he could take to overturn the election on Jan. 6, the day the Electoral College votes were set to be confirmed by the US Congress.

According to Eastman’s alleged plan, Pence would claim that there were competing electors in seven states, causing the Electoral College votes in those states to be thrown out, according to a copy of the memo acquired by CNN.

Pence would then declare Trump the election victory, with 232 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 222.

“In the end, he declares that, due to ongoing issues in the seven states, no electors can be considered lawfully appointed in those states. The total number of ‘electors appointed’ – as defined by the 12th Amendment – is 454,” according to the memo’s third step.

“Therefore, a ‘majority of the electors appointed’ would be 228. At this time, Trump has 232 votes while Biden has 222 votes. President Trump is then re-elected by Pence.”

On Jan. 4, Trump presented the notion to Pence in an attempt to persuade the then-vice president that he had the right to overturn the election.

“You must pay attention to John. He’s a well-known constitutional expert. According to CNN, Trump told Pence, “Hear him out.”

Pence, on the other hand, refused to intercede, claiming that he lacked the right to do so beyond counting the votes.

Pence warned Trump on Jan. 6, just hours before the incident at the US Capitol, that the Constitution did not enable him to change the election results, prompting the former president to hold their friendship hostage, according to the book’s writers.

“No, no, no!” exclaims the speaker. Trump yelled. “You don’t get it, Mike. You’ve got this. If you don’t do this, I’m not going to be your friend anymore.”

The House Select Committee, which is studying the events that led to the insurgency, would be interested in the document.