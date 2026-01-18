Trump’s Energy Bill Promise Crumbles as Costs Surge for Americans

US electricity prices surged by 6.7% in 2025, defying a key promise made by President Donald Trump to slash energy bills by 50%, and leaving millions of Americans grappling with rising household expenses. Despite his vow to reduce utility costs for families, the reality has been much harsher, with energy prices continuing to climb nationwide.

Rising Costs Break Trump’s Campaign Pledge

Trump’s campaign pledge to drastically cut energy costs came under scrutiny in 2025 when US power bills continued to rise, instead of falling. Throughout his re-election campaign, Trump promised that his administration would lower energy bills by half, emphasizing “energy dominance” as the key to cutting costs for struggling households. However, in the face of persistent inflation and volatile global fuel markets, those expectations have proven unrealistic.

According to The Guardian’s analysis, the typical US household saw its electricity bill climb by 6.7%, while gas prices increased by 5.2%. For many families, this meant paying an additional $116 (around Sh15,000) each year. The rising utility costs have become a major financial burden, undermining Trump’s promise of energy relief for the American people.

The Political Backlash

The timing of these hikes couldn’t be worse for the Trump administration. With midterm elections on the horizon, the energy crisis is already being used against Republicans. In key swing districts, Democrats are highlighting the gap between Trump’s promises and the reality of rising costs. They argue that deregulation and tariff-heavy policies have benefited corporations rather than providing relief for everyday Americans.

As power prices soar, some areas have seen more extreme price increases. Washington, D.C. recorded a staggering 23% hike in electricity bills, while other regions traditionally loyal to Trump, like parts of the Midwest, also saw significant price hikes. Many middle-class households, previously insulated from such spikes, are now feeling the pain. Meanwhile, a troubling trend of utility shutoffs due to unpaid bills has emerged, indicating the severity of the crisis in some areas.

While Trump has doubled down on his call for more domestic oil and gas production, critics point out that increased extraction doesn’t automatically translate into cheaper electricity. The high cost of energy infrastructure, complicated by global supply chain issues and rising tariffs, has meant that utilities have had little choice but to pass on these expenses to consumers.

The question now is whether Trump’s “energy dominance” can still be considered a viable solution, or whether the nation’s energy policy is facing a pivotal moment. With millions of Americans watching the bottom line each month, the administration’s ability to deliver on energy affordability remains in doubt.