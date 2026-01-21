Trump’s “Board of Peace” Expands with New Muslim Nations, Challenging UN

Seven major Muslim-majority nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, have joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial “Board of Peace,” a diplomatic initiative that critics describe as a “pay-to-play United Nations.” The move represents a significant shift in Middle Eastern and Asian geopolitics, as these countries pledge allegiance to a body that bypasses the traditional UN framework.

In a statement released this week, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Qatar confirmed their participation in the Board. The alliance brings together key Islamic powerhouses under Trump’s leadership, alongside Israel, which accepted the invitation earlier. This marks the formation of a new bloc that challenges existing global institutions and introduces a new structure for international diplomacy.

The $1 Billion Entry Fee

To secure permanent seats at the table, nations must contribute a $1 billion fee, which will go into a fund managed by Chairman Trump. Countries that choose not to pay the hefty sum can still participate, but their influence will be limited, lacking veto power. A leaked draft of the charter reveals that Trump holds supreme authority, able to make decisions without consulting the board and potentially serving for life.

Trump, speaking before his departure for the World Economic Forum in Davos, argued that the UN had been ineffective. “This Board will actually solve conflicts, not just talk about them,” he proclaimed. The inclusion of countries like Turkey and Israel, often seen as rivals, highlights a pragmatic approach to diplomacy, focusing more on direct access to Trump than on ideological alignment.

The Board’s formation has raised questions about the future of global governance, with critics arguing that the $1 billion payment amounts to a loyalty fee to the U.S. president. Yet, for the seven nations involved, the calculus is clear: in a world where Trump’s “America First” policy reshapes international relations, being inside the room is a safer bet than remaining outside.

Europe’s Reluctance and Gaza’s Central Role

While the new bloc gains momentum, many European nations have distanced themselves from the initiative. Countries like Norway, Sweden, and France have declined to join, with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob warning that the Board threatens the broader international order. Legal experts also caution that the Board could undermine the multilateral system established after World War II, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for private governance of global affairs.

Initially conceived as a mechanism to oversee post-war Gaza, the Board has morphed into something more expansive. Saudi Arabia, which has insisted on participating only if a permanent ceasefire in Gaza is achieved, has emphasized that peace in the region will be central to the Board’s agenda.

As the Board prepares for its first summit, the world will be watching closely to see if this experiment in global diplomacy can truly deliver on its promise of peace or if it will simply concentrate power in the hands of a few select leaders.