Trump would not have let the Taliban to take control, and Biden would have been unable to adjust, according to Graham.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, asserted on Monday that previous President Donald Trump would not have allowed the instability in Afghanistan to occur, and chastised Vice President Joe Biden for failing to adapt to the situation.

The South Carolina Republican criticized President Biden for removing US troops from Afghanistan during an interview on Fox News’ “America Reports,” comparing him to a “deer in headlights.”

“This is an opportune time for the president to take the reins. But President Biden’s difficulty is that he doesn’t comprehend the nature of the conflict. According to Fox News, Graham stated, “He’s like a deer in headlights, unable to adjust.”

Trump would not have made the decision to evacuate the soldiers if it resulted in turmoil, according to the South Carolina Republican.

“No matter how much criticism you have for President Trump, he made a decision to withdraw from Syria and then changed his mind when he saw what was going to happen. In Afghanistan, he had a conditional withdrawal. He stated, “I am confident that President Trump would not have allowed this to happen.”

President Biden reaffirmed on Monday afternoon that he made the right decision in withdrawing soldiers as part of an effort to end the country’s 20-year war.

“I am adamant about my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never an appropriate time to withdraw US forces,” Biden said in a speech delivered from the White House’s East Room on Monday afternoon, adding that the US military’s job was always to prevent a terrorist strike on the country.

Later, Biden accused the Afghan military for failing to mount a defense against the Taliban, claiming that the country’s authorities ignored his advice on how to prepare for their civil wars.

“We provided them with every tool they could possibly require. Their salaries were paid by us. “They were able to pay for the upkeep of their planes,” Biden remarked. “We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We couldn’t supply the determination to fight for that future.”

On Sunday, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan’s government when the presidential palace was “turned over” to the militants, causing pandemonium at Kabul’s airport and roadways as hundreds of civilians tried to evacuate the capital city.