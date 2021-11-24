Trump vs. Biden Poll: Donald Trump Wins 5 Battleground States Defeats Joe Biden.

According to a recent study, former President Donald Trump might defeat Vice President Joe Biden in five crucial battleground states in the 2024 election.

According to a poll memo obtained by Politico, the former president led Biden in Arizona by 51 percent to 43 percent, Georgia by 48 percent to 45 percent, Michigan by 53 percent to 41 percent, Pennsylvania by 51 percent to 45 percent, and Wisconsin by 52 percent to 42 percent in a new poll conducted by GOP pollster Tony Frabizio.

Biden won all five states in the 2020 election, garnering him a total of 73 electoral votes and assisting him achieve a convincing victory over Trump. As part of the “Make America Great Again” initiative, the former president has held four rallies in battleground states since then.

“Poll after poll shows that former President Donald Trump is still the GOP’s 800-pound gorilla and would be the party’s nominee in 2024 if he ran,” Fabrizio told Politico.

“This new research plainly reveals that people in these five critical states today would welcome Trump’s return to the White House and the departure of Biden.”

The poll also asked 600 likely voters whether they think Biden and Trump are doing a good job as president. In Arizona, Trump led Biden by ten points, nine points in Georgia, fourteen points in Michigan, eleven points in Pennsylvania, and thirteen points in Wisconsin.

The GOP survey comes as Trump appears to be preparing for a run in 2024, with his super PAC planning a fundraiser on Dec. 2. Top Republican donors from throughout the country are scheduled to attend the luncheon at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Former acting national intelligence director Ric Grenell and former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker are also slated to join Trump’s super PAC board of directors, as is former Florida state attorney general Pam Bondi.

Trump hinted at intentions to reveal his final decision to run after the 2022 midterm elections in a recent interview with Fox News, saying that his announcement will make a lot of people “extremely happy.”

While Trump has yet to make an official announcement, Biden’s reelection plans were revealed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday.

Psaki told reporters, “That’s his objective.”