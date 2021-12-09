Trump teases another ‘incredible’ presidential run in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump hinted at a presidential candidacy in 2024 again on Wednesday, but stopped short of making an official announcement.

Trump said his followers would be “extremely angry” if he decided not to run in the next presidential race in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. While he did not declare his intention to run for president in 2024, he did suggest that the next election would be “amazing.” “I believe we’ll see what happens after the midterms, just after the elections.” I believe we’ll have a fantastic year in 22. And I think we should have a really great ’24,'” Trump said to Hewitt.

His words match those he’s made since leaving the White House in January, in which he hinted ambitions to run for president a third time. Trump said in November that if he decided to run for president, he would easily win the Republican nomination.

“Look, I have a 94, 95 percent approval rating, and I had a 98 percent approval rating at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference).” So if I decide to run, I’ll have no trouble getting it,” he stated on Fox Business.

Trump stated in a separate Fox News interview that he is unlikely to make a run for the president in 2024 until the midterm elections in 2022 are over. He also stated that his aides persuaded him to wait until after the midterm elections to avoid a huge turnout of anti-Trump Democratic voters.

Republicans continue to want the former president to head their party in the 2024 elections, according to polls. According to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted from Oct. 15 to 18, 78 percent of Republicans want Trump to be on the team in 2024. Morning Consult/Politico conducted a poll from Oct. 8 to 11 that revealed 47 percent of Republicans would vote for Trump for president in 2024.

Trump led President Joe Biden in a hypothetical poll conducted by Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio in five critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden won all five swing states in the 2020 election.