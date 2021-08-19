Trump slams Biden for not prosecuting Hunter’s nude “blackmail” video: “Son does not get prosecuted.”

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden on Wednesday over a leaked video showing the president’s shirtless son discussing a laptop that the Russians reportedly stole with a lady.

During an appearance on Fox Business’ “Morning with Maria,” Trump blasted the current government for failing to prosecute Hunter Biden after a video footage surfaced in January 2019 showing him discussing how his stolen laptop may be used for blackmail with an accused sex worker.

“They get people with the help of their prosecutors…

Despite this, the son is not prosecuted.

Take a look at what he’s accomplished. What about the cassette? The scandal is the tape… According to the New York Post, Trump remarked, “The tape that came out on Hunter is a national scandal and terribly unlawful, and nobody is doing anything about it.”

Hunter states in the released video tape that Russian drug dealers took a laptop containing recordings of him doing sex acts.

According to the footage obtained by The Daily Mail, Hunter remarked, “They have videos of me doing crazy fing sex fing.”

When the woman questioned if the president’s son was concerned that the burglars might try to blackmail him with the footage, Hunter said, “Absolutely, in some ways, yeah.”

Hunter claims in the video that the drug dealers stole his laptop while he was unconscious in a hot tub. In the summer of 2018, an incident occurred. The video clip’s validity cannot be independently verified by the International Business Times.

“When I wake up, the only persons there are Miguel, the guy who is hurriedly picking things up, ok – and Miguel, and Pierce, his friend,” he recalled. “I believe he is the one who took my computer. I believe it was the three of them, the three males that formed a small group. I took the dealer and his two companions everywhere.”

The tape, according to Trump, might be “the biggest scandal in history,” but the media isn’t publicizing it to protect Biden.

“This would have been the biggest scandal in history five, ten years ago. They don’t put it on anymore. This is communism, I’m telling you,” Trump declared.

“They don’t put anything on it,” says the narrator. It’s as though if there’s something awful about Biden, they don’t put it on, but if there’s something bad about me, they amplify it tenfold. Brief News from Washington Newsday.