Trump Signals Delay on Fed Chair Decision, Keeps Hassett Close

President Donald Trump injected fresh uncertainty into the race to lead the Federal Reserve on January 16, 2026, indicating he is reluctant to nominate his chief economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, for the top central banking role just months before the current chair’s term expires.

Speaking at a White House health care event, Trump openly praised Hassett’s performance as the administration’s most visible economic spokesperson and suggested he was hesitant to lose him to a quieter, more insulated role at the Fed. Addressing Hassett directly from the stage, the president joked that moving him would mean “losing” one of his most effective communicators, drawing laughter from aides, including chief of staff Susie Wiles.

The remarks immediately reverberated through Washington and financial markets, casting doubt on what had been widely viewed as Hassett’s strong candidacy to succeed Jerome Powell, whose term as Federal Reserve chair ends in May. Hassett has served as director of the National Economic Council and has been a central figure in shaping and defending Trump’s economic agenda since the president’s first term.

Race Tightens as Trump Hesitates

Trump’s hesitation has reshuffled expectations around the Fed leadership contest. While Hassett remains on the short list, insiders quoted in political media described his prospects as suddenly diminished, with former White House strategist Steve Bannon publicly declaring the bid effectively over.

Other contenders remain firmly in play. They include former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed board member Christopher Waller, and Rick Rieder, an executive at BlackRock. Betting markets have shifted toward Warsh following Trump’s comments. Earlier in the week, the president said both Hassett and Warsh were “very good” candidates and promised an announcement within “the next couple of weeks.”

The timing is delicate. The Federal Reserve is navigating a pair of high-profile legal challenges that have drawn political scrutiny. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments next week in a case involving former Fed governor Lisa Cook, who was dismissed by Trump last year. Separately, the Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, focusing on cost overruns and testimony Powell gave to the Senate Banking Committee.

Legal Clouds and Political Pressure

Hassett has addressed the controversy publicly. In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” on January 16, he defended Powell’s integrity while criticizing the Fed for insufficient transparency, suggesting the overruns were tied to issues such as asbestos remediation. Days earlier, he said markets would welcome greater openness from the central bank.

The investigations have triggered bipartisan concern. Powell has denied wrongdoing, and several Republican senators, along with former U.S. officials and international economic figures, have warned against politicizing monetary policy. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has said he will not support confirmation of any Fed nominee until the Powell probe is resolved, citing worries about White House influence.

All of this unfolds against Trump’s longstanding frustration with Powell’s approach to interest rates. Since returning to office, the president has repeatedly argued that rates should be lower and has made clear he wants a Fed chair aligned with that view. Hassett has frequently echoed those criticisms, backing Trump’s push for cheaper borrowing to boost growth.

Despite the growing complications, Trump has reiterated that a decision is imminent. Yet his public reluctance to part with Hassett underscores the competing pressures shaping the choice: legal uncertainty at the Fed, resistance in Congress, and the president’s own reliance on a trusted adviser who excels in front of the cameras.

With Powell’s term ending in May and global markets watching closely, the question of who will lead the world’s most influential central bank remains unresolved. Trump’s eventual pick will not only steer U.S. monetary policy but also signal how far the president intends to extend his influence over an institution designed to operate at arm’s length from politics.