Trump predicts that the United States will be destroyed by 2024 and teases a re-election bid.

Former President Donald Trump warned that the United States would be destroyed before the 2024 election while also hinting at a presidential run.

During a Newsmax interview with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Trump projected that by the time the 2022 and 2024 election seasons roll around, there will be little left of the United States, noting that the country has gone “downhill” since President Joe Biden took office.

“Our country has gone downhill like no one has ever seen before in the last eight months,” Trump stated. “If you don’t vote in the upcoming elections in 22 and 24, we won’t have a country.”

“The election was rigged, and I promise you, we won’t have a country left in three years,” he warned.

Despite his forecast, Spicer asked Trump if he planned to run for president in 2024 just before the interview finished. While the former president refused to respond directly, he taunted Spicer and many Americans by saying they would be “glad.”

“I’m probably not going to comment on that,” Trump teased, “but I think you and a lot of other people who love our nation are going to be very happy.”

Trump’s sentiments in the NewsMax interview echo those he made in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, in which he said that considering the recent events in Afghanistan, he had “no option” but to run for president again in 2024.

Trump told Fox News, “I don’t think we’ll have a choice.” “When you consider what happened in Afghanistan, and the deaths that occurred for no apparent reason. It’s coming to a point where we don’t have much of a choice.”

The former president also blasted Biden during the interview, calling him “incompetent” and his government “divisive.”

It’s unclear when Trump will make a public statement about his 2024 ambitions. However, according to a new poll issued on Sunday, 37% of 2,100 Republican and Republican-leaning independents polled said they did not want Trump to be the GOP’s leader.

According to the study, 49% of Republicans believe that a different candidate besides Trump has a better chance of winning the presidential election in 2024.