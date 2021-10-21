Trump Launches ‘Truth Social,’ a New Social Media Platform He Claims Will ‘Stand Up To Big Tech.’

Former President Trump launched his own social media app, “Truth Social,” on Thursday. Trump was banned from several social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, a few months ago.

In a news statement, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it had entered into a merger deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWACU) in order to become public.

The TMTG has an initial value of $875 million, with an additional share earnout of $825 million for a total value of $1.7 billion. Trump’s media outlet received $293 million from Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Former President Donald Trump plans to start Truth Social, his own social media network.

https://t.co/sGsgQeWLpN pic.twitter.com/eFArqjC7j7 The test will debut in November, with more users granted access in 2022. Trump claims that his platform will serve as a “rival to the liberal media consortium” that helped him win the presidency in 2016.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a sizable Twitter presence, but your favorite American President has been silenced.” In a statement, Trump stated, “This is unacceptable.”

“I’m looking forward to sharing my opinions on TRUTH Social and fighting Big Tech in the near future. Why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech, everyone asks? “Well, we’ll be there shortly!” Trump went on to say.

Truth Social promises to be a space that “encourages an open, free, and honest global dialogue without regard for political ideology.” However, the platform’s terms of service prohibit users from disparaging, tarnishing, or otherwise harming us and/or the Site, in our judgment.” The company also intends to create the TMTG+, a video-on-demand service that will include entertainment, news, and podcasts. Users who are interested can sign up at truthsocial.com. On the Apple App Store, Truth Social is now available for pre-order.

Trump’s statement comes just months after his longtime assistant Jason Miller founded the GETTR social media platform.

In a statement, Patrick Orlando, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said, “Digital World was founded to produce public shareholder value, and we feel that TMTG is one of the most viable business combination partners to meet that aim.”

“We believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create considerable shareholder value, given the overall addressable market and President Trump’s strong following.””