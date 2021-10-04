Trump jittery about DeSantis-Trump clash in 2024? In a possible primary, he claims to be able to defeat Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if the two meet as presidential contenders in 2024, he will “beat” Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., but recent polls have given the latter high scores, heightening the stakes in a prospective 2024 showdown versus DeSantis.

Trump stated in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live that will be released on Monday that if he ran for president in three years, he would have a good chance of winning. Trump said he would “defeat him like I would beat everyone else” if he were to run against another GOP favorite, DeSantis.

Trump, on the other hand, stated that he does not believe DeSantis will be a rival in the 2024 elections. The former president predicted that Florida Governor Rick Scott would resign.

DeSantis topped a July poll in which respondents were asked who they would vote for in the Republican primary if it were held that day, and Trump’s statements about his dropping out and being trounced in a presidential contest came months after the governor topped the poll. In a field that did not contain Trump, at least 68 percent of respondents supported DeSantis.

DeSantis came in second with 21% of the vote in a separate poll that featured the former president, while Trump received 70% of the vote. The straw poll was conducted earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In a poll conducted at the Western Conservative Summit the following month, DeSantis received 74.12 percent of attendees’ ballots when asked if they would support him for president in 2024, compared to Trump’s 71.43 percent. DeSantis received 275 of the total votes, while Trump won 265 votes.

Republicans by Echelon Insights also conducted a hypothetical primary poll without Trump on the ballot, in which DeSantis defeated former Vice President Mike Pence by a margin of 22 to 15. In the poll conducted last month, all other viable candidates, including Donald Trump Jr., received single-digit votes.

While polls predict that DeSantis would run for president in 2024, the Florida governor, who is known for his passionate support for Trump, previously dismissed speculation of a presidential bid in 2024 as “crazy.”

At a press conference early this month, he added, “All the conjecture about me is totally contrived.”

DeSantis is up for re-election in 2022, and while he has said he has no plans to run for president in 2024, his detractors have pointed to his continuous national fundraising activities as evidence of his increasing ambitions.

DeSantis, on the other hand, is gaining popularity.