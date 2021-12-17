Trump is ‘very irritated.’ In a new book, Meadows describes his hair as “a mess.”

According to a story, former President Donald Trump became enraged after his staunch buddy and former chief of staff Mark Meadows referred to his hair as “a disaster” during his fight against COVID-19.

Meadows revealed that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 a week before being admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in his self-published memoir, “The Chief’s Chief.” Meadows recalled Trump as having “red streaks” in his eyes and “a mess” in his hair while he was sick with the new coronavirus. According to The Washington Post, this passage “especially offended” the former president, who expressed his dismay to a confidante.

According to the newspaper, Trump informed the anonymous confidante, “This man is talking about what I look like in my bedroom.”

Meadows had earlier consented to be interviewed by investigators for the House select committee looking into the events that led to the deadly Capitol brawl in January, after being upset by Trump’s reaction to his memoir. He eventually refused to sit down for an interview, prompting the committee and the House to find him in contempt of Congress.

The committee delivered a 51-page report on the days preceding up to the January 6 insurgency on Sunday night. Meadows had received a series of text messages, according to the report, regarding how to persuade other Republican members to switch their elector slates in Congress. The GOP hoped that by doing so, Vice President Mike Pence would be able to overturn the election results and declare Trump the winner in 2020.

Meadows responded to the texts by saying, “I love it,” according to the report, adding that the former chief of staff also pushed West Wing staff employees to constantly spread bogus claims of electoral fraud in the days after the election.

Meadows also got texts from concerned lawmakers, allies, and even Trump’s family members on the day of the Capitol incident, according to the story, pleading with him to persuade the then-president to condemn the violence.

Meadows is the third individual facing a contempt of Congress recommendation. Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress in November after failing to comply with a subpoena issued by a House select committee on Jan. 6.

The committee also accepted a contempt referral against Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department employee, earlier this month.

Meadows’ indictment is still being considered by the Department of Justice. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.