Trump is a runaway winner as the GOP’s presidential candidate in 2024, according to a CPAC poll.

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump was the clear favorite to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Trump took 70 percent of all votes cast in an informal straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday. In a separate poll done at CPAC Orlando in February, the former president received only 55 percent favor.

According to Fox News, Trump remarked during a keynote address at the CPAC gathering in Texas, “I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your great support.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who Trump had previously mentioned as a possible running mate, came in second with 21% of the vote. In a straw poll conducted by CPAC in February, the Florida governor received 7% of the vote in a poll that contained the former president’s name.

Attendees at the Texas CPAC gathering were also invited to vote on a second ballot question for 2024 that did not include Trump. On that subject, DeSantis came out on top with 68 percent of the vote. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received 5% of the vote, followed by Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, with 4% each, and Gov. Kristi Noem, R-South Dakota, with 3%. No other contender received more than 2% of the vote.

The organizers of the CPAC event requested its 1,525 guests to anonymously complete a 20-question survey using an app. Critical race theory, cancel culture, and the border were among the themes discussed in the poll.

Attendees were also polled on whether they approved of Trump’s conduct while in office, with 88 percent saying they strongly approved and 10% saying they somewhat approved.

After Trump’s keynote address, in which he accused big tech companies of influencing the 2020 election through censorship and denounced the November election as “a shame to our nation,” the results of the CPAC straw poll were announced.

“We are absolutely despised and misunderstood around the world. Never forget that the radical left does not constitute the majority of the population in this country. According to CNN, he stated, “We are the majority and it isn’t even close.”