Trump Hints At A Presidential Run In 2024: ‘You’re Going to Be Very Happy,’ says the narrator.

Trump Hints At A Presidential Run In 2024: 'You're Going to Be Very Happy'

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to run for president again in 2024.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox News questioned the former president if he plans to run for president in 2024 during an interview. “I don’t think you’d be holding rallies across the country if you weren’t planning on running for president again,” Bartiromo said.

“Are you planning to run for President in 2024?”

Trump refused to say whether he will run for President of the United States again, arguing that “campaign funding restrictions” prevent him from doing so. He did, though, hint at a possibility.

“So the old and dumb campaign financing laws don’t allow me to tell you that,” Trump responded. “However, I can assure you that I adore our country. You’re going to be ecstatic.”

He made similar remarks to Sean Hannity of Fox News earlier this year, claiming it would be unconstitutional to disclose if he would run for re-election in 2024.

“I’d be delighted to respond. But, to put it another way, I believe you will be pleased, as would a large number of our friends. According to The Independent, Trump said Hannity, “I’m not actually authorized to answer that because it makes things extremely difficult if I do.”

The interviews occurred after Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, claimed in early August that he expects Trump would run for president again in 2024, citing his interest after witnessing President Joe Biden’s approach to a variety of topics, including immigration.

According to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump is also seen as the Republican Party’s leader.

“You know, I always say go back to the voter,” she had said earlier, “and I think when you see the [number]of people who show up to President Trump’s rallies and this $102 million fundraising haul, I think the voters in America — Republicans in America — would absolutely say the president is the most popular Republican and still leads the party.”

After he “incited” the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency, which resulted in the deaths of five citizens, some have called for Trump to be barred from standing for president.

According to Juan Williams of The Hill, Attorney General Merrick Garland might invoke section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that anybody who engages in insurgency is unable to hold public office.

