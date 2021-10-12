Trump has lost 25 pounds since leaving the White House, blaming it on his lack of access to the kitchen 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Former President Donald Trump is significantly leaner now that he no longer has access to the White House kitchen 24 hours a day, according to a former adviser.

Jason Miller revealed in an interview with GB News on Sunday that the former president has shed 20 to 25 pounds since leaving the White House. The reason, according to reports, is that Trump “doesn’t have the kitchen there 24/7.” Miller, on the other hand, noticed that the president now appears “happier” and “rested.”

“He appears to be in a much better mood.” He has a tanned appearance. He said, “He’s resting.” “A little bit of golf and a lot of endorsement,” he claims is the key. Miller’s remarks came months after an unnamed Trump adviser claimed that the former president, who is now 75, has lost a large amount of weight since leaving the White House after adopting healthier eating habits.

One advisor told Business Insider, “He was always eating all those M&M’s on [Air Force One].” “He’s a huge man with a massive physique who’s shed a lot of weight,” says the narrator. I’m not sure how much it is, but it’s a lot. It’s evident in his attire.” Miller, who is currently the CEO of social media firm Gettr, has joined Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as his chief spokesman. After it was revealed that he had impregnated A.J. Delgado, another campaign official, at the same time that he and his wife were expecting their second child, he resigned from the post.

“After spending the most amount of time with my family since March 2015 this past week, it is clear they need to be my first priority right now,” Miller said in a prepared statement at the time, according to The Washington Post.

“My wife and I are also looking forward to the arrival of our second daughter in January, and I need to prioritize my profession to accommodate them.” After my work on the Transition is through, I plan to continue to support the President-elect from the outside.” He was appointed as Trump’s senior adviser in June 2020, mostly to provide support to the former president’s campaign manager, Brad Pascale.