Trump gloats about how McAuliffe’s campaign against him aided Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.

Former President Donald Trump boasted that Terry McAuliffe’s anti-Trump campaign aided Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s victory. Multiple publications declared Youngkin the winner of the Virginia governor election early Wednesday.

Trump remarked in a statement that McAuliffe’s “effort against a particular person named ‘Trump’ looks to have greatly aided Glenn Youngkin.” McAuliffe lost because all he did was talk about Trump, Trump, Trump!” According to The Hill.

The business mogul went on to say that Democratic contenders for various government offices will not adopt the same strategy as McAuliffe for “too much longer.” Finally, Trump stated that he “didn’t even have to go to Youngkin’s event because McAuliffe did it for me.” Several news outlets had called Virginia for Youngkin before the former president made his remarks. He maintained his lead through late Tuesday, and by early Wednesday, the Associated Press, CNN, NBC News, and other major news organizations had called him the state’s governor winner, making him the first Republican to do so since 2009.

During the campaign, McAuliffe attempted to link Youngkin to Trump, whose support in Virginia is believed to be low, while Youngkin seemed to avoid being too closely associated with the former president. Youngkin’s initiative centered on critical race theory and school-based transgender equality. Trump’s absence at Youngkin’s rallies was seen as an effective deflection of McAuliffe’s attempts to portray him as a Trump clone.

While Trump did not personally travel to Virginia to campaign with Youngkin, he did praise the Republican candidate, calling him a “great guy” who can “perform a job like nobody can.”

Youngkin spoke from his campaign offices in Chantilly, Virginia, shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, thanking his supporters. “We stand here this morning at a watershed moment,” he added, noting that the journey began with his “dreams and wishes” for “a Virginia that soars, a Virginia that never settles, a Virginia where the Virginia promise comes alive for everyone who calls this Virginia home.” “Together, we shall transform the trajectory of this Commonwealth,” he continued. Youngkin received 51.0 percent of the vote, while McAuliffe received 48.3 percent, according to CNN.

Youngkin's victory is seen as a big setback for Democrats in general, not just for McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018. Some onlookers said that the Republican victory was timely.