Trump enters the boxing world as a commentator for the fight between Holyfield and Belfort.

Former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have entered the boxing scene after negotiating a contract to commentate on a boxing match on Saturday.

The Trumps are set to provide commentary on a “gamecast” of a boxing exhibition between 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old mixed martial artist and UFC heavyweight world champion Vitor Belfort.

The event will be broadcast live on FITE.TV for $49.99 on pay-per-view from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“I adore great fighters and epic battles. I’m excited to see both on Saturday night and to share my impressions from ringside. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Trump said in a press release.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. Oscar de la Hoya was slated to headline the event, but he had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 and being hospitalized.

In a statement, De La Hoya said, “I wanted you to hear personally from me that despite being properly vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and will not be able to compete this weekend.”

“I am now receiving treatment in the hospital and am optimistic that I will be back in the ring before the end of the year. “May God bless you all and keep you safe,” he added.

Holyfield hasn’t fought since 2011, when he was 59 years old. According to KTLA, the bout would consist of eight two-minute rounds.

The entire four-fight program, featuring Anderson Silva-Tito Ortiz and David Haye-Joe Fournier, will be called by the Trumps.

Over the years, the former president has hosted and promoted a number of boxing matches, the majority of which have taken place at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The timing of Trump’s boxing commentary position, which is slated for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, has been criticized.

”On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a former president of the United States – and lifetime New Yorker – has chosen to do this,” Helen Kennedy, a former reporter for the New York Daily News, remarked on Twitter.