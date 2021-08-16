Trump demands that Biden “resign in disgrace” and blames the president for the “Border Catastrophe” in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban seize control of Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump has called on Vice President Joe Biden to resign.

Trump blamed the present situation in Afghanistan on Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops by September 11 in a statement released Sunday. He also said that under his successor’s watch, the United States’ issues have gotten worse.

According to the New York Post, Trump tweeted, “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in shame for what he has permitted to happen in Afghanistan, coupled with the massive spike in COVID, the Border calamity, the ruin of energy independence, and our devastated economy.”

“He wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place, so it shouldn’t be a big deal!” Trump said, referring to his earlier allegations that the 2020 elections would be marred by major voter fraud.

After the presidential palace was “given over” to the terrorist group on Sunday, the Taliban took control of the Afghan government and military. President Ashraf Ghani departed the country, and militants later declared that the “war is done” and asked international countries to maintain friendly relations.

“For the Afghan people and the mujahideen, today is a historic day. According to Al Jazeera, the Taliban’s spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, said, “They have seen the rewards of their work and sacrifices for 20 years.” “Thanks to God, the country’s battle is over.”

Thousands of Afghans tried to flee Kabul and the Taliban’s feared harsh form of Islamic governance on Monday, creating mayhem as crowds gathered at the airport.

Biden defended his decision to remove American troops from Afghanistan over the weekend, saying he refuses to “leave this conflict” to his successor.

According to The Washington Times, Obama added, “I faced a decision – follow through on the arrangement, with a limited extension to get our Forces and our allies out safely, or ratchet up our involvement and send more American forces to fight once again in another country’s civil war.” “I was the fourth President to lead an American military commitment in Afghanistan, following two Republicans and two Democrats. I would not, and will not, hand over this battle to a fifth generation.”

The Taliban are likely to announce that Afghanistan will be renamed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.