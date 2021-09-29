Trump defended his penis size and was smitten with a White House press aide, according to Grisham.

According to an anticipated tell-all book, former President Donald Trump had to defend the size of his genitalia to his press secretary after it was compared to a video game character.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Trump’s press secretary for nine months, claimed in a book titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” that the former president once called her from Air Force One to defend his penis size and shape after porn star Stormy Daniels compared it to a mushroom, according to The Washington Post, which received an excerpt of the book.

“Uh, yes sir,” Grisham said hesitantly.

Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair in 2006, described his appendage in her book “Full Disclosure” as resembling the “Mario Kart” character Toad.

Daniels writes, “I lay there, furious that I was getting f—ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d— like the mushroom character in ‘Mario Kart.'”

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the porn actress stated that she “prayed for death” during her sexual encounter with Trump.

She told Jimmy Kimmel, “I lied there and wished for death.”

Grisham also highlighted Trump’s purported fixation with a young White House press aide, whom she did not name, in “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” According to the former press secretary, Trump would frequently inquire about the location of his press aide, whom he would also call up to his Air Force One cabin to “look at her,” according to The New York Times, which got a copy of the book.

When they met, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly took advantage of Trump’s weakness for women by using an attractive interpreter.

Fiona Hill inquired if I had observed Putin’s interpreter, who was a very lovely brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful physique, as the meeting began,” Grisham wrote. “She then proceeded to tell me that she believed Putin had purposely chosen the woman to distract our president.”

Former President Trump has already criticized Grisham’s autobiography, calling her “extremely furious and bitter” over her breakup with former White House aide Max Miller, who is running for a U.S. House seat with Trump’s backing.

“She had major issues, and we felt she should resolve them on her own,” Trump stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday Brief News.