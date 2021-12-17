Trump claims to have resurrected the popularity of “Merry Christmas.”

In a weird interview aired Thursday night, former President Donald Trump claimed that he revived the term “Merry Christmas.”

During a sit-down interview with Mike Huckabee for a Newsmax Christmas Special, the former president claimed credit for repopularizing “Merry Christmas,” adding that he had made it one of his campaign issues.

“I said you’re going to say ‘Merry Christmas’ again when I started campaigning, and now people are saying it,” Trump told Huckabee, according to The Business Insider.

“Throughout that time, I would tell them that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas.'” Don’t shop at places that don’t say ‘Merry Christmas,’ and believe me when I say that we swiftly returned it.” The former president went on to say that everyone in America loves Christmas, including people of different faiths.

“Everyone loves Christmas,” he remarked, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, or Jewish.

Christmas is a largely Christian festival that neither Muslims nor Jews observe.

In 2016, Trump started using “happy holidays” as a greeting. In a 2016 poll conducted by Public Policy Polling, only 13% of respondents stated they would be offended if someone said “happy holidays” to them. According to the research, 46% of Americans don’t give a damn about how people phrase their holiday greetings.

According to the 2016 research, “good holidays” offends 21 percent of strong conservatives and 18 percent of Trump supporters the most.

According to a 2017 Pew Research Poll, 56% of Americans did not care what greeting cards retailers used during the Christmas holidays. Some Christian leaders polled even supported the usage of the phrase “happy holidays,” claiming that it was more inclusive.

The Pew Research Poll indicated that only strong conservatives worried about the greetings used, similar to the findings of the Public Policy Polling.

According to The New York Times, the debate over holiday greetings has resurfaced as a result of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and former President Trump, with the former claiming that liberals were “tying the Christmas situation into secular progressive politics.”