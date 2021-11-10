Trump Brutally Mocks Mitch McConnell Over Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, dubbed “Old Crow.”

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, for voting in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure program.

“How come Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a poor Democratic Socialist Infrastructure Plan and persuaded others in his party to do the same, yet he couldn’t obtain a terrific Infrastructure Plan from me and the Republican Party?” In his comments, Trump said that McConnell should have aided in the passage of Trump’s own infrastructure program while Republicans controlled the White House.

“All of the infrastructure money, $2 trillion,” Trump continued, “would have gone into genuine infrastructure.”

McConnell, according to the former president, allowed Democrats to take a “two-month sabbatical, just long enough for them to figure it all out.”

According to The Hill, McConnell was not engaged in the House Democrats’ decision to delay the bill for over two months until transferring it to Biden’s office late last week.

Trump has called McConnell a “Old Crow” on several occasions. “It’s truly an honor,” McConnell stated in response to an earlier mention. McConnell’s newest remark came after he called the infrastructure measure a “godsend” for Kentucky. He also stated on Monday that the package would assist the state in receiving an estimated $4 billion in funding. “All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said in a previous statement about the election. Tensions between the two appear to have been building in recent weeks, with McConnell saying last month that he believes Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election outcomes is hurting the Republican Party’s chances of winning a majority of seats in the next midterm elections.

McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju that “we need to be looking on the future, not the past,” and that he believes the 2022 election “will be a referendum on the current administration’s performance, not a rerun of suggestions about what may have occurred in 2020.”

Meanwhile, following Biden’s biggest bipartisan triumph yet, it’s likely that Democrats will work to overcome other roadblocks in approving a separate package that includes climate and social safety expenditures, according to CNBC.

Aside from the House GOP's certain lack of support, Democrats must also get the votes of all 50 members of the Senate.