Trump asks the Supreme Court to prevent a January 6 committee request for White House records from being granted.

On Thursday, Donald Trump’s legal team urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Committee on the Judiciary’s request for White House records, invoking executive privilege.

The motion comes after a lower court dismissed Trump’s executive privilege claim and President Biden denied Trump’s executive privilege claims for records requested by the House committee.

“The conflict between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and highlights the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably make and receive full and frank advice without fear of communications being publicly released to meet a political objective,” Trump’s lawyers told the court.

He is requesting that the Supreme Court overturn a unanimous decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which dismissed his executive privilege arguments.

Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a unanimous decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which dismissed his claims of executive privilege and desire to keep nearly 800 pages of Trump’s papers secret. https://t.co/AD9ZikQM0b According to a statement on Trump’s website, “the people being persecuted by the January 6th Unselect Committee should just speak the truth, that they are furious about the RIGGED Presidential Election of 2020.”

The committee has been tasked with looking into the circumstances that led to the disturbances in the Capitol and attempts to overturn the election. The committee has issued a number of subpoenas, one of which led to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s indictment.

“The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent attempt to subvert the Constitution itself,” wrote Biden’s White House Counsel Dana Remus in a letter to US Archivist David Ferriero on Oct. 8.

The “unique and unusual circumstances” of the deadly Capitol riots prompted Remus to waive executive privilege and allow the materials to be released.

Even if a serving president has the right to declare executive privilege, Judge Patricia Millett stated that the power of executive privilege is not absolute.

Trump’s lawyers have contended that he has exceptional authority to make choices about his administration’s documents.

"Both branches concur that these texts have a one-of-a-kind legislative need."