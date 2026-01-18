Trump Announces Controversial Gaza Peace Board With Blair and Rubio

The White House has unveiled the creation of a new Gaza “Board of Peace,” a body tasked with overseeing the reconstruction and stabilization of the war-torn region. The board, chaired by President Donald Trump, includes high-profile figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While the initiative is being hailed as a strategic move to address Gaza’s reconstruction needs, it has drawn immediate criticism for its controversial composition and perceived lack of Palestinian representation.

Criticism Over Board’s Lack of Palestinian Voice

The announcement of the Gaza board has already sparked fierce backlash from Palestinian leaders and international observers, who accuse the U.S. of imposing a solution that is not inclusive of Gaza’s people. Critics argue that the board, which also includes Jared Kushner and World Bank President Ajay Banga, mirrors a colonial-style governance structure, where decisions about the region are made without adequate consultation with local populations.

The board’s mandate is clear: to oversee the long-term success and stabilization of Gaza, effectively acting as a temporary governing body. While its mission includes managing the reconstruction efforts, the appointment of figures closely aligned with Trump’s policies has fueled fears of a Western-dominated approach to resolving the conflict.

Despite these concerns, Trump has emphasized the board’s focus on bringing peace and development to Gaza, noting the importance of international investment. However, without a clear political pathway to Palestinian statehood, many fear that the board’s actions could do little more than entrench the current status quo. As one analyst put it, the initiative could become a “gilded cage” for Gaza, managing the occupation rather than ending it.

Blair’s re-entry into Middle Eastern diplomacy has also raised eyebrows, given his controversial tenure as Middle East envoy and his role in the Iraq War. His involvement, alongside other figures with ties to Western governments, has only amplified concerns that the board may lack the legitimacy needed to achieve lasting peace.

For many in Gaza, the board’s formation offers little immediate hope. While the reconstruction promises are notable, they are seen as hollow without a political solution that addresses the core issues of sovereignty and self-determination. As the region continues to rebuild, many are left wondering whether this new “Board of Peace” will deliver genuine change or simply add another layer to Gaza’s ongoing struggle.