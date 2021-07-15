Trump and McCarthy meet to discuss GOP leaders for the January 6 Commission.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, met with former President Donald Trump on Thursday to explore possible Republican appointees to a special congressional committee investigating the deadly Capitol incident on Jan. 6.

The encounter took place at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, private golf club, with the former president only stating that they had “much to discuss.” The investigating committee’s first public meeting is scheduled for July 27, giving Mccarthy less than two weeks to announce who will represent the GOP on the commission, however CNN says that he plans to unveil his choices before the hearing.

McCarthy has the power to nominate five of the 13 members of the Capitol attack investigation committee. Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, has the authority to designate eight participants and to overrule any chosen by the minority leader.

Pelosi has already named her members to the House of Representatives.

McCarthy slammed Pelosi’s picks on Tuesday, accusing her of “playing politics” by selecting two of the primary lawmakers behind Trump’s two impeachment attempts in the House.

McCarthy told Fox News that putting Schiff and Raskin on the committee makes it look more like an impeachment committee than one that wants to get to the bottom of the unanswered concerns.