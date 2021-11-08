Trump allegedly threatened to resign from the Republican Party on January 6, according to a new book.

Former President Donald Trump threatened to abandon the Republican Party and start his own party following the Jan. 6 uprising, according to a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent John Karl, but eventually backed down.

“I’m done,” Trump told Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel, according to an excerpt from the new ABC book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.” “I’m forming my own political party.” “If you do,” McDaniel said, “we would lose forever,” to which Trump retorted, “Exactly, you lose forever without me, I don’t care.” Trump reportedly had the chat as he boarded Air Force One for his final journey as president on Jan. 20. Early in January, however, press reports claimed that Trump was exploring launching a new political party, with The Wall Street Journal suggesting that the upstart group was considering forming the”Patriot Party.” “ABC Non-News and 3rd class reporter Jonathan Karl have been writing fake news about me since the beginning of my political career,” Trump claimed in a statement in response to the book. Take a look at what has recently come to light regarding the Russia, Russia, Russia scam. It was a completely made-up and contrived hoax, and the mainstream media was well aware of it. It’s never-ending!” Trump stated in his interview with Karl that he couldn’t recollect the conversation he had with Chairwoman McDaniel on January 20.

“You mean I was planning to start a new political party?” Karl received a response from Trump. “Oh, that’s nonsense. It never took place.” According to the ABC journalist, if Trump decides to resign, the Republican National Committee has stated that it will not fund the legal fees associated with post-2020 election disputes across the country. The group also claimed that it will withhold funding names of 40 million Trump supporters.

“This is incorrect, I have never threatened President Trump with anything,” McDaniel said in a statement. He and I get along swimmingly. We’ve been working together nonstop to elect Republicans across the board, and we’ll keep doing so.” In October, Trump aided his friend and former NFL star Hershel Walker in receiving Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s endorsement, putting him in line to run for Senate in Georgia as a Republican. Many people believe Trump will run for President of the United States again in 2024 as a member of the Republican Party.