Trump accuses Biden of being responsible for the ‘Most Embarrassing And Humiliating Period’ in American history.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday for a series of “catastrophic events” that have occurred since Biden entered office in January.

During an appearance with Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin,” the former president called Biden’s plan to remove US soldiers from Afghanistan “embarrassing.” He further claimed that “none” mentioned the soldiers injured in the October explosion in Kabul.

Trump also chastised Biden over high gas costs and the southern border immigration situation, accusing him of turning the United States into a “dumping site” for immigrants from other countries.

“It’s been an incredible four years.” During the conversation, Trump said Levin, “We did so much in terms of foreign policy, in terms of our country.”

“And you look at the economy, and you look at the disaster that was the terrible withdrawal. I believe it is the most humiliating and disgraceful era in our country’s history.” Trump’s comments on the Afghan exit come nearly two months after US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie declared in September that a 2020 deal between Trump and the Taliban would lead to the collapse of the Afghan government.

The Taliban promised to break ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups and engage in peace negotiations with the Afghans as part of a pact reached by US Special Representative Zalmy Khalilzad and Taliban deputy commander Mullah Baradar. In exchange, the US will reduce personnel levels in Afghanistan and close five military outposts over the next 135 days.

All US forces will depart Afghanistan by spring 2021 if the accord works properly and both parties stick to their promises.

According to The Guardian, McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee in September, “The signing of the Doha agreement had a profoundly deleterious effect on the government of Afghanistan and on its military.”

Trump’s participation on “Life, Liberty & Levin” coincides with the release of his first post-presidency book, “Our Journey Together,” on December 7. Hundreds of images “handpicked” by Trump will be included in the photo book, which will document Trump’s four years in the White House.