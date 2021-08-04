Treasury Department Takes Extraordinary Measures to Conserve Cash

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the federal government will reach its spending limit on Sunday, leading the department to adopt emergency measures to save money.

The spending restraint comes after the debt ceiling was raised at the end of July, but Yellen cautioned that if Congress did not act by Monday, there would be serious consequences.

“If Congress has not acted to suspend or increase the debt ceiling by Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, Treasury will need to start implementing some more extraordinary steps to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” she said in a letter to Congress acquired by Agence France-Presse.

During the epidemic, US spending has skyrocketed, owing to three relief acts aimed at mitigating the economic burden of COVID.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the national debt was $28.5 trillion at the end of June, with a $3 trillion budget deficit for the year.

According to CNBC, economists believe the Treasury’s unprecedented action will allow the government to pay off its debts without incurring new debt for two to three months without raising or suspending the borrowing limit, or the US will fail on its obligations.

The federal government has never defaulted, but analysts have warned that if it did, it would have disastrous consequences for the US economy, forcing interest rates to skyrocket.

According to CNBC, the Treasury is allowed to redeem investments such as federal pension programs to generate funds, and it can also halt other programs unless the government accepts new Treasury bonds, Social Security, Medicare, military spending, interest on U.S. debt, or stops other financial obligations.

According to Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, “we’ve adopted extraordinary measures before, so from a procedural sense, this isn’t much of a concern.”

“However, the inference is that there will be another showdown in Washington, further weakening the typical American’s faith in a working government. It also highlights policy leaders’ persistent feuding, which will make it more difficult for the two sides to reach an agreement on anything from spending to infrastructure to the debt ceiling.”

The problem is exacerbated by a $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan that Democrats hope to approve later this year.

It’s unclear whatever steps Congress will implement as part of their cash-saving strategy.