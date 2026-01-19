Faustin-Archange Touadéra has secured a third term as president of the Central African Republic (CAR), clinching a decisive 76.15% of the vote in the country’s recent elections. This victory, confirmed by CAR’s highest court, follows a 2023 constitutional amendment that allowed the president to extend his mandate beyond the usual two-term limit.

The win is seen as a turning point for the country, which has been mired in conflict for nearly a decade. Touadéra’s supporters attribute his success to the relative stability his government has brought to regions previously controlled by rebel groups. The president’s close ties with Russian paramilitary forces, notably the Wagner Group—now operating under the Africa Corps banner—have been central to his political survival. In exchange for military support, Russian interests are believed to have gained access to CAR’s rich natural resources, including gold and diamonds.

A Divisive Victory

While the election results appear to solidify Touadéra’s hold on power, they also stir controversy. His opponents argue that the changes to the constitution were a prelude to a “presidency for life” and have raised concerns about the growing concentration of power in Bangui. Despite the massive electoral victory, large swathes of the country remain unstable, with armed groups continuing to exert control over rural areas. As the president prepares for his third-term inauguration, the challenge of bringing lasting peace to the people of CAR remains urgent.

The geopolitical implications of this election extend beyond CAR’s borders, with the country’s increasing alignment with Russia offering a new model for African nations grappling with security and economic challenges. Leaders across the Sahel and Central Africa are closely watching, as many have expressed a growing preference for Eastern partnerships over traditional Western aid. For East Africa, including Kenya, this shift marks a key moment in the evolving landscape of African geopolitics.

As President Touadéra begins his third term, the road ahead is fraught with both opportunities and risks. The pressure is on for him to deliver not just political stability, but also economic progress and peace in a nation scarred by years of conflict.