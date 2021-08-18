‘Total nonsense:’ After the president blamed certain Afghans for his mess, a Democratic lawmaker slammed Biden.

As President Joe Biden faces criticism for a “hurried” pullout from Afghanistan, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, has refuted Biden’s allegation that some Afghans were not evacuated sooner because they refused to go.

Moulton slammed Biden’s claim, calling it “total BS.” Don’t tell me Afghans don’t want to go when there’s a decade-long backlog of Special Immigrant Visa applications.”

“Don’t tell me they don’t want to leave when they’re actually clinging to planes in an attempt to flee the nation. At a news conference Tuesday, he remarked, “That was the only aspect of the president’s speech that I not only disagreed with, but thought was simply total BS,” according to Boston.com.

Despite the evacuation of all diplomatic workers, tens of thousands of Americans and other Afghan allies remain trapped in Afghanistan. The Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, over the weekend, causing mayhem at the airport as thousands of Afghans tried to board departing US flights.

Moulton issued a statement shortly after word of Kabul’s Taliban takeover spread, admitting that he had asked the Biden administration to process allies’ evacuations “for months.”

Moulton stated in a statement that paperwork for visa applications should be ignored for the time being because what is needed is “rapid evacuation” for not only US residents but also allies.

According to NBC, Biden claimed in his speech Monday that the Afghan government prohibited the US from processing the vast migration of evacuees because of alleged fears about a “crisis of confidence.”

The Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1962, which gives the Secretary of State $500 million to help with refugee and migration processing, has been signed into law by the president.

Despite the collapse of the Afghan government, Biden stated that his government will ensure that military and civilian flights continue. He stated that the US will take over traffic management to ensure that vulnerable Afghans and allies waiting to exit the country are evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Taliban declared Tuesday in their first formal media press conference in Kabul that they will uphold women’s rights under Islamic law.

Zabihullah Muhajid, the militant group’s primary spokesman, told Reuters that women will continue to “be very engaged in society but within the framework of Islam.” He went on to say that the gang doesn’t desire “internal or external adversaries.”

Concerned countries are anticipated to begin discussing soon about how they would tackle the situation in Afghanistan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.