Top Republicans predict Trump will run for President in 2024, despite the fact that he currently leads the Republican Party.

According to a former Trump administration insider, Donald Trump is likely to run for president again in 2024.

After witnessing current President Joe Biden’s response to a range of topics, including immigration, Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, stated the ex-president has expressed interest in running for president again.

In an interview for his upcoming book, “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America,” Spicer told the Washington Examiner, “He’s in.”

However, the former press secretary noted that if the GOP wins the House and Senate in 2022, Trump may be less interested in running in 2024. “Something has to be done to keep him out,” Spicer stated.

The Examiner has not mentioned whether Spicer is expressing his view or whether he has spoken to the former president or someone familiar with Trump’s intentions for 2024.

Spicer’s comments came after RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declared in a Sunday interview with John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” that Trump “still dominates the party.”

“You know, I always say get back to the voter, and I think the voters in America — Republicans in America — would clearly say the president is the most popular Republican and still leads the party,” McDaniel said, according to The Hill.

While Trump has yet to declare his presidential candidacy for 2024, he has aided the Republican Party in raising millions of dollars for the 2022 midterm elections.

Both Spicer and McDaniel made their remarks following a Quinnipiac University survey issued on August 4 indicated that six out of ten Americans thought Trump running for president again in 2024 would be harmful for the country.

The results are divided into two groups based on political affiliation. A Trump candidacy would be good for the country, according to 73 percent of Republicans. It would be disastrous, according to 95% of Democrats. Sixty percent of Independent voters feel Trump should not run again.

Overall, 49% of Americans believe the former president will run for president again, while 39% believe he will not.