To ‘improve protection,’ Thailand will combine SinoVac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

After hundreds of fully vaccinated medical personnel were diagnosed with the virus, Thailand’s health minister announced on Monday that the country wants to give its health care workers a mix of SinoVac and Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to “enhance protection.”

People who received a dose of China’s SinoVac should get an injection of AstraZeneca or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine a month later, according to Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s health minister.

People who received two doses of the SinoVac vaccine should obtain a booster shot to improve immunity, according to the health ministry. According to ABS-CBN News, Charnvirakul stated at a press conference, “This is to increase protection against the Delta variety and establish a high level of immunity against the disease.”

At least 618 of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of the SinoVac inactivated virus vaccination were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Thai Health Ministry. According to The New York Times, one of the medical staff has died and another is in severe condition.

According to a leaked health ministry memo, an unnamed official urged that authorities not offer a booster shot to avoid undermining public trust in the effectiveness of China’s SinoVac.

According to the Bangkok Post, “in the current situation, if the vaccine is provided to the third group, it is an admission that Sinovac can’t provide protection and it will make it tougher to establish an excuse.”

Later, Health Minister Charnvirakul verified the authenticity of the document, but stressed that it was merely an opinion and that the government’s vaccine policy was determined by an expert panel.

“The communicable disease control committee and the immunization committee will look into it. We have no idea how the argument will turn out,” he added.

Thai health officials reported 9,418 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of illnesses in the country to 336,371 since the outbreak began. On Saturday, authorities announced 91 new coronavirus-related deaths, increasing the total number of deaths to 2,711.

According to Reuters, Thailand is slated to get 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this July, with 20 million additional doses arriving after October.