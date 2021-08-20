To evacuate girls on the Afghan Robotics Team, a tenacious entrepreneur cut through the Biden-created muck.

As the situation in Kabul deteriorates, putting women’s rights in jeopardy after the Taliban takeover, an Oklahoma woman helped fly 10 girls from the Afghan Robotics Team out of Afghanistan and into safety to aid further their education.

According to NBC, entrepreneur and author Allyson Reneau travelled to Qatar on Aug. 9 after realizing her fears that the Afghan Robotics Team’s girls, aged 16 to 18, would be unable to pursue their passion and education if the militant group assumed control of the nation.

Reneau finalized the paperwork for 10 ladies from the squad with the help of a former roommate who works with the US Embassy in Qatar, and they have since been relocated to a safe location where they will be able to continue higher education.

“The window of opportunity is really small. I knew it was now or never if I didn’t rush through the door. According to NBC, Reneau stated of helping the Afghan girls flee to safety, “Sometimes you only get one shot.”

While ten girls have already been relocated to safety, Reneau and other Middle Eastern campaigners are still working to relocate 25 more girls from the Afghan Robotics Teams.

The Taliban promised two days after seizing Kabul that they would respect women’s rights, but only under Islamic law.

According to the Associated Press, the hardline group has urged women to return to work, and members of the organization have been seen handing out headscarves at people’s houses. However, there are still concerns about the plight of women under extreme control.

Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female fixed-wing Air Force navigator, is one of the Afghan women who doubts the Taliban will modify their treatment of girls and women now that they have seized power after two decades.

According to CNN, Rahmani claimed she has a “hard time trusting” that the Taliban will maintain their commitment to safeguard women’s rights.

She claimed that she grew up under Taliban rule and saw her own mother abused. “That memory never goes away for a tiny girl,” Rahmani observed.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is coming under fire for the haphazard withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. Some detractors have questioned why the Biden administration hasn't come up with a more orderly approach to transfer American people and Afghan allies out of the country sooner, while others have emphasized his accomplishments.