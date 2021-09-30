To distract Trump, Putin hired a stunning brunette with a “wonderful figure” as a translator: Book.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham alleges in a new book that Russian President Vladimir Putin hired an attractive female interpreter for the G20 conference with former US President Donald Trump to “distract” him.

Grisham stated that then-White House Russia adviser Fiona Hill asked her whether she had observed Putin’s interpreter, who was a very attractive brunette woman with long hair, a pretty face, and a wonderful body, in extracts from his memoir “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” published by The New York Times. Hill “suspected the woman had been selected by Putin to purposely distract our president,” according to Grisham.

The footage from the 2019 summit in Osaka, Japan, was analyzed by Insider. A translator standing beside Putin matched the description in the Times’ passages from Grisham’s next book, according to the outlet. Trump can be seen looking as the woman translates Putin’s statements during the conference in a video released by Ruptly, a Russian state-backed video outlet.

The New York Post identified the translator Putin brought to the summit as Daria Boyarskaya. The 36-year-old was described as an amateur bachata and salsa dancer. She received her diploma from the Herzen University in the Russian port city of St. Petersburg’s School of Conference Interpreting and Translation. According to the Post, Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, rejected Grisham’s assertion, saying that the Russian president “is not involved in the process” and that “interpreters are provided by the foreign ministry at the request of the presidential administration.”

According to Grisham’s book, Trump promised Putin during a meeting that he would pretend to be tough with him once they were in front of the cameras.

Trump’s connection with Putin has been scrutinized throughout his term as president of the United States, notably during the 2016 election season, when Russia was accused of intervening in presidential campaigns to boost Trump’s popularity. The presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, as well as the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, were all hacked at the time.

In a response to the New York Times, Trump refuted Grisham’s assertions. He claimed Grisham “didn’t have what it took from the start,” adding that after a breakup, the former White House press secretary became “extremely furious and resentful.”

The Kindle version of Grisham’s book costs $14.99, and the hardcover version, priced at $24.49, will be released on October 5.