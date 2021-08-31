There are growing calls for Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and General Mark Milley to resign over the Afghanistan fiasco.

Several retired generals have called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to resign in the wake of mounting criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan.

The retired generals stated that their request was “based on negligence in completing (Austin’s and Milley’s) duties, mainly regarding events surrounding the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan,” and that they were members of an organization called Flag Officers 4 America.

Both Austin and Milley should have utilized their power and authority to oppose Biden’s pull-out order in April, according to the 87 signatories to the open letter, adding that “if they did not do everything within their capacity to block the precipitous pullout, they should resign.” Even if Austin and Milley disobeyed the order, they should still quit their roles “as a matter of conscience and public statement,” they said.

After Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was relieved of command following his callout of superiors regarding the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, the letter contributed to the pressure on the US defense establishment. The marine announced his resignation in a video broadcast to social media on Sunday. Scheller stated that he does not want any money from the Veterans Administration. I don’t want any VA benefits, even though I’m certain I’m fully entitled.”

Scheller made a video last week pleading with his superiors to accept responsibility for the deaths of scores of Afghans and 13 US military men. Following backlash to his call for accountability, Scheller told FOX News that he was only calling for “accountability of my senior officials when there are apparent obvious mistakes that have been committed.” According to Scheller, taking responsibility would benefit “service members with PTSD and suffering with purpose more than any other transparent piece of paper or message.”

The US Defense Department reported on Thursday that 13 US service members were killed in a suicide explosion outside Kabul airport’s gates. Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, was one among the 11 marines killed, according to CBS. She was one of numerous marines pictured caring for Afghan children during evacuations from Kabul airport. The attack has been attributed to the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced Monday that all US soldiers have left Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that the White House is continuing to work with its friends to ensure that American citizens and Afghan allies travel safely. Brief News from Washington Newsday.