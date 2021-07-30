The US Congress is attempting to reclaim its war powers.

A nonpartisan and philosophically diverse group of senators introduced a new measure in mid-July 2021 that, if passed, would radically change the president’s and Congress’s relative powers over US military operations.

Whether or if this bill succeeds as written, with significant revisions, or not at all, it represents an attempt by lawmakers to retake control over military action and spending that Congress has increasingly relinquished over the years. It also puts pressure on presidents to more clearly analyze their foreign policy objectives, determining if military intervention is appropriate and justified.

Even though the 1973 War Powers Resolution tried to limit presidential power in the aftermath of the Vietnam War disasters, it contains many loopholes that presidents have exploited to act unilaterally, as I’ve documented in my research. For example, it empowers presidents to engage in military operations for up to 90 days without congressional consent.

As a result of the transition from legislative oversight to presidential control, US foreign policy has become less deliberative, and both parties’ administrations have major control over whether the US uses its armed forces to respond to events abroad.

This measure would close the gap by requiring presidents to explain their actions to Congress and the public in more detail. Presidents have tried to avoid congressional oversight and limitations since Franklin D. Roosevelt by using vague issues like “national security,” “regional security,” or the need to “avoid a humanitarian disaster” while starting military operations. However, they haven’t usually provided Congress with more specific information on the operation’s nature or estimated duration.

The new bill spells out exactly which military activities must be reported to Congress and when they must be reported. Given the ambiguity that previous governments have exploited, this is especially critical. Because there were no ground soldiers participating, a State Department lawyer claimed in 2011 that air attacks in Libya could continue beyond the War Powers Resolution’s 90-day time limit. According to this logic, any future president may launch an extended bombing campaign with no scrutiny from Congress.

The law also requires the president to disclose an estimate of the operation’s cost and a description of the mission’s goals, both of which might aid Congress in determining whether a military operation kept within its planned parameters or went beyond them.

Congress had used its war powers to block President Franklin D. Roosevelt from entering World War II before the attack on Pearl Harbor.