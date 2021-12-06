The United States will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to the treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

The United States is planning a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. In reaction to the US embargo, China has promised “strong countermeasures.”

Given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, as well as other human rights abuses, the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press conference.

Psaki went on to say that the administration will “promote human rights in China and beyond.”

JOE’S REASON FOR BOYCOTTING THE CHINA OLYMPICS

Since the 1980 summer Olympics, when the US boycotted the games in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the US has not participated in the Olympics. The boycott of the Olympics was described by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, D-N.J., as "a vital measure to express our unflinching commitment to human rights in the face of the Chinese government's appalling atrocities." On either Thursday or Friday, Biden will convene a White House Summit for Democracy, a virtual gathering of international leaders from over 100 countries. Biden plans to use the summit "to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and actions to safeguard democracy and human rights at home and abroad," according to administration officials, according to the Associated Press.

Chinese Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, accused US officials of grandstanding and dubbed the boycott a "outright political provocation," but gave no information on how China intends to respond.

Former President Jimmy Carter ordered the United States to boycott the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow in retaliation to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, which was supported by 60 other countries. The only foreign leader who has agreed to visit the games in February is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Presidents of the United States have frequently attended the Olympics. Former President Barack Obama was in London for the 2012 Summer Olympics.