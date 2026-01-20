The UK Job Market Slows, Threatening Diaspora Remittances to Kenya

UK wage growth has sharply slowed to 4.5% and payrolls dropped by 43,000 in December 2025, raising concerns over the job market’s cooling effect on diaspora remittances to Kenya.

The Squeeze on Wages and Employment

The UK economy is showing signs of strain as wage growth hits a five-year low and job numbers fall, signaling a slowdown that could have far-reaching consequences. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a reduction in payrolls by 43,000 in December, with the hospitality and retail sectors, where many Kenyan immigrants find work, suffering the heaviest losses.

The slowdown in the job market comes at a time when the Kenyan diaspora, a crucial source of remittances, is facing increased pressure. Remittances sent back to Kenya top KSh 400 billion annually, and many families rely on this vital income. For workers in cities like London and Birmingham, however, the increasing cost of living is outpacing the 4.5% pay growth recorded between September and November 2025, causing further financial strain.

The Kenyan Perspective on a Tightening UK Job Market

For Kenyans working in the UK, the implications are significant. Many are employed in sectors directly impacted by the economic downturn, and this will likely result in fewer overtime hours and smaller paychecks. As fewer job vacancies are available, especially in the retail and hospitality industries, the job market is becoming more competitive, particularly for students and those on skilled worker visas.

Sanjay Raja, Chief UK Economist at Deutsche Bank, noted that while slowing pay growth could lead to potential interest rate cuts, for the Kenyan nurse in Leeds or the part-time worker in a Manchester warehouse, these macroeconomic shifts offer little relief. The focus for many in the diaspora is no longer the boom times of the post-pandemic era, but survival in a more austere environment.

The value of the Pound Sterling (GBP) remains critical for families in Kenya, where many depend on remittances for essential expenses like school fees and healthcare. With fewer financial resources available in the UK, it’s clear that the resilience of the Kenyan diaspora will be tested in the months to come.