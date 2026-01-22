The UDA Party Begins Preparations for 2027 Polls with Fees and Aspirant Registration

As Kenya gears up for the 2027 General Election, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has set the stage for its electoral machinery by opening portals for aspirant registration. Alongside this, the party has introduced a fee structure for those seeking elective positions, marking the start of a high-stakes race for power. With a key State House meeting on the horizon, President William Ruto is positioning himself to solidify his political base and maintain his grip on the country’s top office.

Aspirants Take the Plunge

The UDA’s announcement, made by the National Elections Board (NEB), calls for party members to join the newly-formed “Aspirants Forum,” an initiative that will ostensibly guide the nomination process for the upcoming elections. While the forum is framed as a platform for candidacy support, some political insiders interpret it as a loyalty check, ensuring that prospective candidates align with the party’s strategic interests ahead of 2027.

For those seeking a chance at the polls, the price of entry has been set. Aspirants eyeing the governorship must part with KES 10,000, while those running for parliamentary seats—whether for MP, Senator, or Woman Rep—will need to pay KES 5,000. The most affordable option is for Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), who are required to register with a fee of KES 2,000. Although these fees might seem modest, they represent only the beginning of a far more competitive and costly journey to secure nominations.

Strategic Push from State House

In parallel with the registration, the party has scheduled a crucial meeting at State House, set to be chaired by President Ruto. This session will not merely focus on administrative matters; it will serve as a strategic rallying point to consolidate UDA’s grassroots army. By bringing potential candidates under his watchful eye, the President aims to avoid the chaos that marred the party’s primaries in 2022.

However, critics have raised concerns about the blurred lines between party affairs and state functions, as the use of the official residence for internal party matters risks turning it into a de facto campaign headquarters. Despite the controversy, UDA’s leadership is keen on presenting the 2027 election as a well-oiled, orderly process—a marked contrast to the disorganization seen in previous elections.

With a solid foundation already being built, the UDA’s early preparations suggest that the upcoming polls will be fiercely competitive, with aspirants and party loyalists preparing for a battle that could reshape the political landscape of the country.