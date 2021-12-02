The turbulence in Kamala Harris’ office continues: Symone Sanders is set to leave in the highest-profile exit.

Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris’s senior adviser and primary spokesperson, is expected to leave the White House soon, making her the highest-profile VP office employee to quit.

Sanders is poised to leave the White House at the end of the year, according to five administration officials with knowledge of the situation. Sanders’ departure was confirmed by a VP’s office official, who added that President Joe Biden and Harris had “knew for a time” about it. Sanders, who served as Biden’s senior campaign adviser during the 2020 race before moving to the vice-presidential office, has also informed other staff members of her resignation.

Sanders expressed her gratitude to Vice President Mike Pence in a memo to workers sent out Wednesday evening, saying she was “grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the beginning and the opportunity to show what can be done without the baggage of the past.” She also expressed gratitude to Tina Flournoy, Harris’ chief of staff, for “her leadership and confidence,” and stated that she “will miss working” with the VP team.

Sanders “has served honorably for three years,” according to a source familiar with the situation, and both Biden and Harris were thankful for Sanders’ “strong advocacy for this White House.”

Sanders predicted in her 2020 memoir “No, You Shut Up” that she will eventually become White House press secretary. Sanders was “stung” after the president chose Jen Psaki over her, according to Bakari Sellers, a friend of Sanders’ who said in a May interview with the Washington Post that Sanders was “hurt” after she was deployed to the VP office. Shawn Townsend, the head of culture and nightlife in Washington, D.C., adding that Sanders was “absolutely hoping” that she would be appointed as Biden’s press secretary.

The 31-year-old spokesperson’s impending departure comes just days after Vanity Fair reported that Harris’ communications chief, Ashley Etienne, would be departing the VP office. After the 2020 election, Etienne was one of the Biden team members who moved to Harris’ office. Following stories of alleged infighting and low morale among VP office employees, Etienne is slated to leave the White House in the coming weeks.

The two VP office exits were announced amid debate over how public Harris’ role as vice president should be. In a mid-November interview with “Good Morning America,” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos questioned Harris if she agrees with some allies, such as California lieutenant governor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.