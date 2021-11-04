The Trump Hotel Profited from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, with room rates soaring over $8,000, according to a report.

According to a report, former President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel may have profited from the Capitol disturbance in January.

On December 19, Trump announced plans for a “massive protest” in Washington, D.C. on January 6 – the day after a mob of supporters stormed the US Capitol, killing five people.

“Be there, it’s going to be wild!” In a now-deleted post, Trump wrote.

According to statistics gathered from the hotel’s website, the cheapest rooms at Trump’s D.C. hotel increased from $476 to $1,999 for Jan. 6 on Dec. 20. On December 31, the price had risen to above $8,000.

The skyrocketing prices, on the other hand, were limited to Trump’s property. According to Forbes, room prices for Jan. 6 in a fancy hotel in downtown D.C. were $415.

Trump’s two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, were among the many guests who rented rooms on the day of the Capitol disturbance.

The hotel is also thought to have hosted Trump’s known supporters, including QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin and retired US Army lieutenant and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

A hotel guest also uploaded a photo of Phil Waldron in the hotel lobby the day before the Capitol riot. Waldron, a retired Army colonel, has alleged that the country’s voting methods were designed “to be controlled.” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, was reportedly observed on Jan. 5 in a D.C. hotel meeting with Trump’s sons and close aides. In a statement to the Alabama Political Reporter, the Alaska Republican, however, denied attending a Jan. 5 meeting at the Trump D.C. hotel (APR). Tuberville, Don Jr., and Eric Trump, as well as Flynn, Peter Navarro, Corey Lewandowski, and David Bossie, were believed to have attended the meeting.

According to a since-deleted Facebook post obtained by 1100 Pennsylvania, Tuberville said he was joining “patriots” in a “fight for justice and truth” on the morning of Jan. 6.

In addition to hotel room prices, the hotel’s director stated that in-room meals had “record-breaking numbers” over the same time period.

Since the riot, the US Congress has formed a House Select Committee to look into whether Trump or anybody in his inner circle planned for the protesters to disrupt the Electoral College voting.

Trump has launched a lawsuit in an attempt to halt the committee's work.