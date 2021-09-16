The top candidates in the Boston mayor’s race are women of color, a first in 200 years.

The preliminary mayoral election on Tuesday was won by Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George. The winner will be the first woman and non-white person to be elected to public office in the United States.

Wu told reporters at Boston City Hall on Wednesday, “This is the moment in Boston that our campaign and coalition have been advocating for for a long time.” “We entered this race more than a year ago — exactly a year ago today — to assure that Boston would up to the occasion.”

Wu, 36, is a Taiwanese immigrant’s daughter. With 33 percent of the vote in the preliminary elections, she has centered her campaign on climate change and housing policy. She is also recognized for proposing free public transit and launching the country’s first city-level Green New Deal.

With 22.5 percent of the vote, Essaibi George, a first-generation Arab Polish-American, came in second to Wu. Essaibi George, a centrist Democrat, has chastised Wu for taking a more “intellectual” approach to governance.

In a discussion last week, Essaibi George remarked, “You won’t find me on a soapbox; you’ll find me in the neighborhoods, doing the work.”

Essaibi George received important endorsements from unions representing firefighters, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, despite finishing second to Wu.

During the preliminary round, acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell, and former economic development chief John Barros competed against Essaibi George and Wu. All of the candidates were people of color, which was unprecedented in Boston.

Former Mayor Martin Walsh left in January to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary, prompting the November election. Janey took over as mayor of the city when he left.