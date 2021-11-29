The Supreme Court will hear a case that will determine the future of Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court decided to hear a case Wednesday that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, in a case that harkens back to the Texas abortion ban, S.B. 8, from earlier in 2021.

“Whether all pre-viability limitations on elective abortions are unconstitutional,” the Supreme Court will have to decide in this case. The Mississippi law directly contradicts Roe v. Wade, which establishes a federal limit forbidding abortion before fetal viability, or 23 to 24 weeks after conception.

Mississippi approved a law in 2018 prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks, claiming that fetuses are capable of feeling pain at that age. The state law, which was eventually halted by the courts, allows abortions after 15 weeks if there is a medical emergency or fetal abnormalities.

The fetus does not have the connections or brain structures necessary to process pain until at least 24 weeks into a pregnancy, contrary to Mississippi lawmakers’ statements. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this fact has not changed in recent years.

The Mississippi law, unlike the Texas abortion bounty, does not require citizens to report whether someone has provided an abortion, but it does place a time limit on when someone can have one and calls the procedure a “inhumane [procedure],” claiming that the United States constitution does not support people’s right to abortion.

Mississippi lawmakers also wrote that if the court is unwilling to invalidate Roe v. Wade and a related case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, it should at least allow for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, in the second trimester.

“Because pregnancy has such a profound impact on a woman’s bodily integrity, her liberty interests are categorically stronger than any state interest until viability,” the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a pro-abortion group in Mississippi, argued in its brief.